- Gov. Jerry Brown is in Washington, D.C., this week for a four-day trip amid concerns that President Trump's proposals will hit hard on California. He spoke with reporters after a meeting at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Monday about his measured approach to the Trump administration. On Tuesday, Brown met with members of California's congressional delegation.
- Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger hit President Trump's approval ratings in a video released Tuesday.
- State Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) announced Tuesday that he will run for state insurance commissioner.
California representatives answering their own flooded phone lines ahead of healthcare vote
Sarah D. Wire
Tension is high on Capitol Hill as Republican leaders and the White House try to twist a few last arms to get the votes they need ahead of this afternoon's scheduled vote on the GOP healthcare overhaul bill.
The official debate is going on right now on the House floor (and you can watch it live) but there are no committee hearings scheduled and few public events on the schedule. So members on both sides of the aisle are pitching in to help answer the hundreds of phone calls flooding into their offices to talk about the bill.
All but five of the 14 Republicans in California's 53-member House delegation say they've decided how they will vote. None of the undecided members are posting much on social media right now.