California representatives answering their own flooded phone lines ahead of healthcare vote

Tension is high on Capitol Hill as Republican leaders and the White House try to twist a few last arms to get the votes they need ahead of this afternoon's scheduled vote on the GOP healthcare overhaul bill.

The official debate is going on right now on the House floor (and you can watch it live) but there are no committee hearings scheduled and few public events on the schedule. So members on both sides of the aisle are pitching in to help answer the hundreds of phone calls flooding into their offices to talk about the bill.

All but five of the 14 Republicans in California's 53-member House delegation say they've decided how they will vote. None of the undecided members are posting much on social media right now.