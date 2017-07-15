This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown testified before a state Senate committee Thursday to make a plea for a proposal to extend California's cap-and-trade program, and framed it as important for humanity
- We examine what Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra may do about President Trump's immigration policy
- Brown and Democratic leaders revealed a cap-and-trade deal, but a planned Thursday vote was pushed to Monday as negotiations continue
Assembly speaker defends action on single-payer bill: It was 'lacking in virtually every respect'
|John Myers
The speaker of the California Assembly is unapologetic for his decision to sideline the year's closely watched single-payer healthcare bill, calling it "lacking in virtually every respect."
On this week's California Politics Podcast, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Los Angeles) talks about some of the early challenges in his time leading the lower house of the Legislature. Those have included the difficulty of creating a consensus-based leadership structure in a house more used to top-down decision-making.
He also admits there may be limited value to Democratic legislators continuing to offer nonbinding resolutions critical of President Trump.
"To a large extent, you start to wonder if it's preaching to the choir too," he said in a Times interview July 5.