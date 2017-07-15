Assembly speaker defends action on single-payer bill: It was 'lacking in virtually every respect'

The speaker of the California Assembly is unapologetic for his decision to sideline the year's closely watched single-payer healthcare bill, calling it "lacking in virtually every respect."

On this week's California Politics Podcast, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Los Angeles) talks about some of the early challenges in his time leading the lower house of the Legislature. Those have included the difficulty of creating a consensus-based leadership structure in a house more used to top-down decision-making.