- State Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) is proposing that California move its presidential primary up to March from June.
- In the race to represent the 34th Congressional District, Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez earned endorsements from several former primary opponents, and Robert Lee Ahn saw a big boost from late-arriving votes.
- California lawmakers approved a $52-billion transportation plan last week. Here's what you need to know about the proposal.
- Learn more about the two Democrats headed to a June 6 runoff in L.A.'s congressional election
California Politics Podcast: Lawmakers push for an earlier presidential primary
|John Myers
The slogan one group of California lawmakers want you to remember is "Third in the nation." That's third in picking the nominees for president in 2020, behind Iowa and New Hampshire.
On this week's California Politics Podcast, we examine two effort to move the state's primary to the early spring in hopes of a bigger role in the race for the White House.
We also discuss the aftermath of last week's big legislative vote on the $52-billion package of new taxes and fees for transportation. While legislators scramble to explain the vote to their constituents, the plan could complicate a big proposal waiting in the wings in Sacramento.
I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason and Marisa Lagos of KQED News.