This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news.

Politics podcast

California Politics Podcast: Lawmakers get an earful at town halls

John Myers

It may have looked like a break on the calendar, but the spring recess for many in California's congressional delegation found voters back home in a feisty mood.

This week's California Politics Podcast takes a closer look at town halls held by a number of lawmakers this week, events that offered some common themes and often a large crowd demanding resistance to President Trump's agenda.

We also take a look at how April income tax collections are shaping up -- a month that's crucial in crafting a state budget and the potential for political fights over the new spending plan.

I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason and Marisa Lagos of KQED News.

