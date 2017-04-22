This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Sen. Ted Cruz popped up in Orange County this week.
- Here's how much the candidates spent for each vote in L.A.'s congressional primary.
- Feinstein indicates she's waiting for family health issues to resolve before announcing 2018 plans.
- Here's the latest on the saga unfolding at the state Board of Equalization.
California Politics Podcast: Lawmakers get an earful at town halls
|John Myers
It may have looked like a break on the calendar, but the spring recess for many in California's congressional delegation found voters back home in a feisty mood.
This week's California Politics Podcast takes a closer look at town halls held by a number of lawmakers this week, events that offered some common themes and often a large crowd demanding resistance to President Trump's agenda.
We also take a look at how April income tax collections are shaping up -- a month that's crucial in crafting a state budget and the potential for political fights over the new spending plan.
I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason and Marisa Lagos of KQED News.