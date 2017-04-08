This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California lawmakers approved a $52-billion transportation plan Thursday evening. Here's what you need to know about the proposal.
- Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislative leaders made a final pitch for support for their transportation plan.
- Learn more about the two Democrats headed to a June 6 runoff in L.A.'s congressional election
California Politics Podcast: The bumpy road toward a $52 billion transportation deal
The legislative approval of a new California transportation plan paid for by higher fuel taxes and new vehicle fees was not only historic. It was also fraught with political peril.
On this week's California Politics Podcast, we take an in-depth look at the dealmaking that brought about the $5.2-billion plan's passage. And we discuss how it might affect other big negotiations this year in Sacramento.
We also take a look at Thursday's appeals court ruling that upheld the structure of California's cap-and-trade climate change program. And we skim the results of Tuesday's special election for a Los Angeles seat in Congress, which now heads to a June runoff election between two Democrats.
I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason and Anthony York of the Grizzly Bear Project.