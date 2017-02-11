This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California politicians took to Twitter to voice their opinions about Thursday's U.S. 9th Circuit Court ruling on President Trump's travel ban.
- Sen. Kamala Harris pushed Thursday to guarantee access to legal counsel for people who are detained upon entering the U.S.
- Former U.S. Atty. Gen. Eric Holder was in Sacramento Tuesday to meet with Democratic state lawmakers about protecting California's policy interests against the Trump administration.
California Politics Podcast: Trump's threat to grab cash that's sent to the Golden State
|John Myers
For both President Trump and Democratic lawmakers in California, there didn't seem to be much political peril in his suggestion to possibly "defund" state programs subsidized with federal dollars .
After all, it played well with the passionate base supporters on both sides.
On this week's California Politics Podcast, we take a look at both the rhetoric and reality of any attempt to cut federal funds.
We also take a close look at new poll numbers showing strong support for California going its own way when it comes to assistance for those who are in the U.S. illegally.
And there was a big, early endorsement this week in the 2018 race for governor. But will it make a difference?
I'm joined by Times reporter Melanie Mason, as well as Marisa Lagos of KQED News and Anthony York of the Grizzly Bear Project.