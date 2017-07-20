This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Backers of a campaign to force a recall election of state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) filed a lawsuit Thursday to block a new state law they say unfairly changes the rules.
- Environmental activist Tom Steyer renames his political action organization in an effort to shift the focus toward fighting the policies of President Trump.
- Republican David Hadley has dropped his bid to become governor, just two weeks after getting in to the 2018 race.
California House members sued for displaying rainbow flags outside their Capitol offices
|Joshua Stewart, San Diego Union-Tribune
Southern California Reps. Susan Davis, Alan Lowenthal and two other House members have been sued for displaying a rainbow flag in the hallway outside their Capitol Hill offices.
The plaintiff is Chris Sevier, an attorney who has an ongoing campaign against same-sex marriage and has also unsuccessfully sued states for the right to marry a laptop computer in order to try to make a point about rulings on same-sex marriage.
Besides Davis of San Diego and Lowenthal of Long Beach, Sevier sued Reps. Don Beyer of Virginia and Earl Blumenauer of Oregon. All are Democrats.
Sevier’s 38-page complaint asks the federal district court in Washington, D.C., to determine that “‘homosexuality’ and other forms of self-asserted sex-based identity narratives are a ‘religion,’” and that the colorful banners are a religious symbol for the “homosexual denomination.” He is seeking to force the members of Congress to remove the flags.