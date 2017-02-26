California Republican Party convention delegates elect Jim Brulte to third term as chairman

The California Republican Party on Sunday voted to keep Chairman Jim Brulte in the job for a third term to steer the party toward what is expected to be a crucial election for the GOP in 2018.

Brutle, a former state Senate Republican leader from Rancho Cucamonga, took over as chairman in 2013 and is credited for putting the state party on a firm financial footing and launching a rebuilding process.

At the party convention last year, Republican delegates voted to extend the term limits for the GOP chair. The change was written in a way to make it apply only to Brulte, so it will not affect future party chiefs.

Prior to that, party rules limited state Republican chairs to two two-year terms.

Delegates also reelected the rest of the party’s current leadership team: Stanislaus County Supervisor Kristin Olsen, a former Assembly Republican leader, as vice chair; former Nevada County Republican Party chair Deborah Wilder as secretary; and former Downey mayor Mario Guerra as treasurer.