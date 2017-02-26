This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The California Republican Party is hosting its convention in Sacramento.
- On Saturday, California GOP Reps. Darrell Issa and Devin Nunes spoke to attendees, with Nunes proposing Republicans champion a handful of ideas for bold ballot initiatives . Earlier in the day, state Sen. Janet Nguyen of Garden Grove was given a hero's welcome by her colleagues .
- On Friday, conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt spoke at the convention . Those in attendance were mostly supportive of President Trump's first weeks in office .
- State Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra spoke Friday at the Democratic National Committee meeting in Atlanta.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast
California Republican Party convention delegates elect Jim Brulte to third term as chairman
|Phil Willon
The California Republican Party on Sunday voted to keep Chairman Jim Brulte in the job for a third term to steer the party toward what is expected to be a crucial election for the GOP in 2018.
Brutle, a former state Senate Republican leader from Rancho Cucamonga, took over as chairman in 2013 and is credited for putting the state party on a firm financial footing and launching a rebuilding process.
At the party convention last year, Republican delegates voted to extend the term limits for the GOP chair. The change was written in a way to make it apply only to Brulte, so it will not affect future party chiefs.
Prior to that, party rules limited state Republican chairs to two two-year terms.
Delegates also reelected the rest of the party’s current leadership team: Stanislaus County Supervisor Kristin Olsen, a former Assembly Republican leader, as vice chair; former Nevada County Republican Party chair Deborah Wilder as secretary; and former Downey mayor Mario Guerra as treasurer.