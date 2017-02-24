California Republicans to consider resolutions on 'sanctuary cities,' Obamacare at state convention

California Republicans meeting for their annual convention will vote Sunday on resolutions supporting President Trump’s efforts to crack down on so-called sanctuary cities, increase vetting of immigrants from certain Muslim-majority countries and repeal Obamacare.

Such matters are typically aired at committee hearings during the convention, but these resolutions, along with one opposing higher gas and vehicle taxes, were approved by the state party’s resolution committee during a conference call this week.

The immigration proposal once again places a spotlight on an issue that has increasingly vexed the state GOP: Although cracking down on illegal immigration is popular with many of the party’s base voters, such views have alienated the state’s fast-growing bloc of Latino voters.

In 2015, the state party voted to soften its stance on immigration, revising its platform to say that Republicans "hold diverse views" on "what to do with the millions of people who are currently here illegally."

The new proposed resolution, submitted by the co-founder of the state’s Tea Party caucus, notes that many jurisdictions in California decline to cooperate with federal immigration authorities and some spend taxpayer money to defend those in the country illegally. It calls for the state party to support Trump’s efforts to enforce immigration law.

Immigration was a primary focus of Trump’s presidential campaign, as he notably promised to build an wall along the southern border of the U.S. and to make Mexico pay for it.

Within days of taking office, Trump signed an executive order promising to withhold federal money from so-called sanctuary cities that shield those in the country illegally from deportation.

The other resolutions concerning taxes, Obamacare and vetting of immigrants were also backed by the Tea Party Caucus of California. The resolution urging support for Trump's travel ban stated that "at least 72 individuals" from the seven Muslim-majority countries affected were convicted of terrorism or terrorist plots, a figure disputed by media organizations.

The tax resolution cites an increased gas tax floated in Gov. Jerry Brown's budget proposal, saying it would give government "more money to use for special interests." Another resolution called on Congress to repeal and replace former President Obama's healthcare law "within the first 100 days of the Trump administration."

The party’s delegates will vote Sunday on whether to accept the committee’s recommendations.