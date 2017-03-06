California congressional Democrats react to Trump's new travel ban

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Vietnamese American leaders in Orange County rallied on Saturday for an apology from the leader of the state Senate in the wake of the action taken against Sen. Janet Nguyen (R-Garden Grove).

A raucous crowd showed up for Palmdale Rep. Steve Knight's town hall on Saturday.

This week's California Politics Podcast takes a look at the political challenges ahead once the state's drought is officially

Our February archived news feed is here .

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast .