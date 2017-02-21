California's voice on campaign money in Washington is packing her bags and heading home

Ann Ravel, who is resigning her seat on the Federal Election Commission, led the state's campaign finance watchdog agency from 2011 to 2013.

Ravel announced her resignation from the FEC over the holiday weekend, posting online a copy of the letter she sent to Trump. She said she has not received any response from the White House, and will leave her post on March 1.

"I compromised, but the other side never would," the FEC commissioner said in an interview on Tuesday.

Ann Ravel is headed back home to California, tired of fighting Republicans at the nation's campaign finance agency and conceding control of the Federal Election Commission to President Trump.

Ravel is the only one of the six FEC commissioners still in an active appointment, with the rest of the bipartisan group still serving until replaced by the president. By law, the commission can't have more than three members from the same party.

After serving almost three years as chair of the state's Fair Political Practices Commission, Ravel was tapped by President Obama for the FEC post in the fall of 2013. She said she had hoped to use the national post to apply the lessons learned in Sacramento, including the FPPC's high-profile case against donations secretly funneled into 2012 statewide ballot measure campaigns .

But the federal commission refused to fairly or consistently enforce the law, she said.

"There are things that are so stark, and so improper, that I was just kind of stunned," Ravel said.

Ravel plans to teach at the UC Berkeley School of Law in the fall, and said she will be looking for ways to remain engaged on campaign finance issues in California.