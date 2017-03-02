This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislators went to Concord Thursday to tout their transportation package, which they unveiled Wednesday at the state Capitol.
- Senate President pro Tem Kevin de León amended his "sanctuary state" bill Thursday morning to allow law enforcement to notify federal immigration officials about the release of violent felons.
- Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones hosted a community forum on immigration Tuesday, where the guest speaker was the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla wants to issue confidential mailing addresses to human trafficking survivors
|Jazmine Ulloa
A California secretary of state's program that provides free post office boxes to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking could also soon begin serving survivors of human trafficking.
Secretary of State Alex Padilla and state Sen. Connie Leyva (D-Chino) on Thursday introduced legislation that extends benefits under the Safe at Home initiative to former victims of forced sex work or labor.
The confidential address program, launched in 1999, provides a free post office box and mail forwarding service to participants, allowing them to privately receive mail, open bank accounts, register to vote and fill out government forms.
Padilla said he wanted to expand the program to ensure it served victims swept into a quickly growing criminal industry in California.
"It is a very difficult situation if you can't communicate confidentially with the people who are trying to help," he said.
Safe at Home has served roughly 7,000 people and currently has nearly 3,200 participants. Padilla and Leyva said they did not know how many more people the bill could potentially cover.
But trade of forced sex and labor has wide reach in California, where national human trafficking hotline calls generated 1,323 cases in 2016 — nearly twice as many as any other state.
The legislation "would try to help victims move on with their life and hopefully live in peace," Leyva said.