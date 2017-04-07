This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California lawmakers approved a $52-billion transportation plan Thursday evening. Here's what you need to know about the proposal.
- Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislative leaders made a final pitch for support for their transportation plan.
- Learn more about the two Democrats headed to a June 6 runoff in L.A.'s congressional election
California Assembly votes to expand protections for immigrant crime victims and witnesses
|Jazmine Ulloa
The state Assembly approved a bill on Thursday that would prohibit law enforcement officers from detaining a crime victim or witness on immigration charges or violations.
The legislation, filed by Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D-Los Angeles), was approved with a 69-1 vote and now heads to the state Senate for consideration.
Current state law prevents officers from detaining witnesses to a hate crime on immigration violations or suspicions of immigration offenses. It also prohibits officers from turning over or reporting hate crime witnesses to federal immigration authorities.
On the Assembly floor Thursday, Jones-Sawyer said the bill expands protections for immigrants in the country illegally and "thus promotes social responsibility" for anyone living in California.
"It supports open collaboration of all individuals with law enforcement, an important component to our state's public safety," he said.
The legislation was approved without debate.