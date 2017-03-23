Quite a few Californians are at the center of Intelligence Committee furor sparked by Rep. Devin Nunes

California Democrats hold an outsize role on the House Select Intelligence Committee, and they're now front and center in the furor over whether its investigation into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election will continue.

Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) made a surprise announcement Wednesday, telling reporters that U.S. intelligence agencies inadvertently intercepted communications involving the Trump transition team late last year. He informed President Trump first, which has caused Democrats on the committee, including three Californians, to question his commitment to the investigation.

The ranking Democrat on the committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), responded with a news conference of his own Wednesday evening.

"The chairman will either need to decide if he's leading an investigation into conduct which includes allegations of potential coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russians, or he is going to act as a surrogate of the White House. Because he cannot do both," Schiff told reporters.

The two committee leaders have served in the same congressional delegation for more than a decade. The Intelligence Committee's work is normally largely nonpartisan and classified, and Nunes and Schiff are known for working together. Just a few days ago, their relationship seemed to be going well even amidst the rancorous debate over Russia's election involvement and intelligence leaks about it.

All House Democrats have signed onto a bill asking for an independent commission to do a nonpartisan investigation into Russia's attempts to affect the outcome of the 2016 presidential race, and they reiterated that push Thursday after Nunes' White House visit.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough) told CNN that Nunes has apologized for not coming to the committee first.

Other Californians on the committee immediately expressed their frustration as well, saying the move hurt the investigation's credibility.

"The chairman's actions and closeness to a president whose campaign is under federal investigation have gravely damaged the investigation's credibility," said Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin).