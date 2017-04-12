This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- State Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) is proposing that California move its presidential primary up to March from June.
- In the race to represent the 34th Congressional District, Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez earned endorsements from several former primary opponents, and Robert Lee Ahn saw a big boost from late-arriving votes.
- California lawmakers approved a $52-billion transportation plan last week. Here's what you need to know about the proposal.
- Learn more about the two Democrats headed to a June 6 runoff in L.A.'s congressional election
Change in North Carolina bathroom law not enough to lift California's travel ban, Becerra says
|Patrick McGreevy
North Carolina’s repeal of its controversial “bathroom bill” did not sufficiently address concerns about discrimination to result in California lifting its ban on state-funded travel to that state, California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said Wednesday.
The original legislation that sparked the travel ban had overturned an ordinance by the city of Charlotte that sought to allow transgender people to use public restrooms based on their gender identity.
Becerra said Wednesday that a state travel ban will remain in effect because a new bill enacted by North Carolina bans state and local entities, until Dec. 1, 2020, from approving new nondiscrimination laws involving public restrooms and changing facilities.
The new bill also prevents local jurisdictions from enacting ordinances to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people in public accommodations, Becerra said.
“California is inclusive,” Becerra said in a statement. “We take pride in protecting the rights of all our people. Discrimination is unacceptable and we intend to protect LBGT rights.”
The original bill brought travel boycotts from several groups and states, including California.
“California's law was enacted to ensure that, with limited exceptions, our taxpayer resources are not spent in states that authorize discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression,” Becerra said. “North Carolina's new law does not cure the infirmity of this type of discrimination.”