Colorado governor says California faces challenges in legalizing pot

Five years after Colorado voters approved a measure to legalize marijuana, Gov. John Hickenlooper warned California officials Tuesday that they face challenges now that voters have approved recreational use in the Golden State.

Legalization requires urgent attention to multiple public health issues that include preventing impaired driving and making sure edible pot products are not made to be attractive to minors, Hickenlooper told California lawmakers Tuesday at a legislative hearing at the Capitol.

California voters followed Colorado’s lead in November by approving Proposition 64, which allows the sale of marijuana for recreational use.

“We made an awful lot of mistakes as we were trying to wrestle with some of these issues,” Hickenlooper told the California legislators.

Hickenlooper was elected after Colorado approved legalization and initially opposed it, but has since come around to believe a regulatory system can work.

It took Colorado officials a year to reach an agreement to set a standard for what constitutes impaired driving, the governor said. The standard is met if a blood test finds 5 nanograms of THC per milliliter of blood, but the governor warned that it may be difficult for Californians to agree on a standard because people may argue that a particular level is too high or too low.

“We think 5 nanograms is the right number,” he said. “We went through a lot of testing.”

Proposition 64 does not set a standard, and California’s police chiefs have called on the Legislature to adopt a 5-nanograms standard, but marijuana activists say the measurement is not a good way of determining impaired driving.

Hickenlooper also said that Colorado initially did not require proper labeling of edibles, so brownies containing up to eight doses of THC were being sold without the consumer knowing the levels. He also said some edibles were made to look like popular candies, but that the state has since adopted labeling and marketing rules.

California lawmakers asked Hickenlooper about the election of President Trump and whether that has led to more federal enforcement, given that marijuana remains an illegal drug according to federal law.

Hickenlooper said there has been some federal enforcement against illegal growers and gangs, but he thinks Trump will not order a crackdown in states where it has been legalized.

“We’re optimistic that he is going to let the experiment continue,” the governor said.

One of the most difficult challenges for California will be to put a system of regulations, taxes and licensing in place by a Jan. 1, 2018, deadline. Colorado also had a year to put something in place.

‘It’s one of the hardest things we have ever done,” Hickenlooper said.

The governor’s comments were helpful to California’s work to put a regulatory system in place, said Sen. Mike McGuire (D-San Rafael), chairman of the Senate Governance and Finance Committee, which held the hearing.