Congressional candidate Wendy Carrillo delves into her immigration story in emotional video ad

Since announcing her run in the 34th Congressional District, Wendy Carrillo's immigration story has been front and center.

Carrillo, who was brought to the country illegally by relatives as a child, wrote about fleeing war and violence in El Salvador and later discovering she was living illegally in the U.S. on the day she entered the race.

The opening ad of Carrillo's campaign, released Tuesday, attempts to crystallize for voters how her origin story pushed her to enter the race.

"I'm running for Congress because I believe that there should be more people like me at the table," says a teary-eyed Carrillo in the 90-second ad, titled "Unapologetic."

"We can't continue to talk about immigrants and refugees and war and violence and why people migrate without considering the reasons why people do that."

Immigration and protecting families in the country illegally have been a central theme of the race, and half of the candidates running have immigrant stories of their own. The ad will run online, said Carrillo spokesman Ross Morales Rocketto.

The primary election is scheduled for April 4. If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will advance to a runoff election on June 6.