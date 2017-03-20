This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown will head to Washington, D.C., Monday for a four-day trip amid concerns that President Trump's proposals will hit hard on California.
- Brown's budget director said on Thursday that the president's federal spending plan "is a complete withdrawal" of working with states.
- The state's congressional Republicans in vulnerable 2018 races are being lobbied hard on the GOP healthcare plan.
- California's continued use of cap-and-trade to combat climate change will mean higher gas prices, warned the Legislature's independent analysts.
Congressional candidates Yolie Flores and Maria Cabildo launch first video ads and play to their strengths
|Christine Mai-Duc
Former L.A. Unified board member Yolie Flores has released her first video ad of her congressional campaign, and it's focused on education.
The video, which is about two minutes long, features local supporters, including social workers, business owners, a seventh-grader named Esteban and a first-grader named Bella.
In it, Flores, who served on the L.A. Unified board from 2007 to 2011, calls public education "one of the most sacred of our democratic principles," in between scenes of her surrounded by children in classrooms.
Flores, who now works as chief program officer for the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, also has a degree in social work.
Maria Cabildo, a former L.A. city planning commissioner who also debuted an ad Monday, chose to focus on an economic message.
In a 48-second ad, Cabildo talks about an economic recovery that "never hit many of our neighborhoods."
"We need to bring opportunity back to everybody, not just the billionaires that get to sit on Donald Trump's cabinet," says Cabildo, a longtime affordable housing developer who now serves as director of homeless initiatives for the L.A. County Community Development Commission.
Flores and Cabildo are two of the 23 candidates running in the April 4 primary to replace Xavier Becerra. If no single candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a June 6 runoff will be held between the top two finishers.