Danny Glover, environmental groups announce endorsements as L.A. congressional race enters home stretch

With less than three weeks left in the race to replace Xavier Becerra in Congress, campaigns are rolling out some of their biggest endorsements.

Actor Danny Glover announced Wednesday that he's supporting Arturo Carmona, a former campaign aide for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Glover was one of the most visible Sanders surrogates during the Democratic primary last year and stood with Susan Sarandon, Rosario Dawson and other celebrities to protest the Democratic Party's treatment of Sanders delegates.

"We need bold, progressive leaders like Arturo who are willing to fight with conviction for the well-being of working-class families," Glover said in a statement released by the Carmona campaign. "Bernie is doing just that, day in and day out. And I know for a fact that Arturo is cut from the very same cloth."

Carmona is one of three candidates who say Sanders' movement inspired them to run for office, and many of the senator's ideas have permeated the debate in the campaign. Observers say the 34th Congressional District race could be the latest test for Sanders' platform of economic justice and anti-establishment politics in Democratic races going forward.