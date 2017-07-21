Amid bitter fight, decision expected on challenge to California Democratic Party leader's election

A California Democratic Party commission reviewing allegations of voting irregularities in the election of a new leader is expected to announce its findings on Saturday.

Democratic organizer Kimberly Ellis, the candidate who narrowly lost the race for party chair, formally challenged the election results in June. Ellis blamed her 62-vote loss to Eric Bauman on possible ballot stuffing and other improper ballots.

Earlier this month, the party’s compliance review commission inspected the close to 3,000 ballots cast by Democratic Party delegates and found 223 ballots that required further review — 104 were cast for Ellis and 119 for Bauman.

The commission has since been contacting those delegates. In some cases, there were questions about whether a delegate had paid their party dues, which may be required to cast a ballot, or a proxy voter was improperly registered.

The commission will review those ballots Saturday morning at state party headquarters in Sacramento. The 9 a.m hearing is not open to the public but will be broadcast on the party’s Facebook page.

"We have full confidence in the Compliance Review Commission, which has conducted an exhaustive, open audit in full view of representatives of each candidate's campaign in accordance with our Party’s bylaws,” said party spokesman Mike Roth in a statement.

Bauman has been serving as party chairman since the election. Ellis had called on the party to conduct an independent audit of the election but Bauman rejected that request, saying the party already has a process in place to review contested elections.

The party's compliance review commission is made up of six members who were appointed during former Chairman John Burton's tenure.

The bitter fight to be the next state party leader highlights the lingering tensions in the Democratic Party that arose during the 2016 presidential primary when Hillary Clinton beat Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for the nomination.