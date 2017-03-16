Democratic and Republican legislative leaders join to fight campaign finance rule change

In a rare bipartisan agreement, the leaders of the Democratic and Republican caucuses of the state Senate and Assembly have united to fight a proposal by the state’s campaign watchdog agency to change the test for when a candidate controls a political committee.

The rule change being considered Thursday by the state Fair Political Practices Commission is opposed in a letter from Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount), Senate Republican leader Jean Fuller of Bakersfield and Assembly Republican leader Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley, all on behalf of their caucuses.

“Our collective opposition is based on our view that the proposed regulation is inconsistent with the current statutory definition of a controlled committee, creates a vague and uncertain test, and will likely result in unintended consequences that could actually undermine the purposes of the Political Reform Act,” the four leaders said.

Determining that a candidate controls a political committee means the committee is subject to the contribution limits that apply to the candidate and is identified in mail and ads as controlled by the candidate.

The proposed new rules may determine that a candidate controls a committee if he or she serves on its governing board, even if the candidate can be outvoted, or raises an “extensive” amount of money for the committee.

“No definition of ‘extensive’ is provided, and it seems quite plausible that a candidate could, through minimal effort, raise an extensive amount, but play no other role in influencing how those funds are spent or the committee operated,” the legislators wrote.

The rules can also hurt disclosure, they argued. If the tobacco industry forms a committee and enlists a city council member to sit on its governing board, the committee might be identified in mailers as the council member’s, not the tobacco industry’s, the legislators argued. They proposed the FPPC instead create a process that allows candidates to show that they do not have significant influence on a committee even if they raise money for it or sit on its governing board.

The commission meets at 1 p.m. Thursday.