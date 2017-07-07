Democrats protest outside Rep. Steve Knight's office with an eye toward 2018

The liberal protesters targeting GOP Rep. Steve Knight aren't going anywhere -- but their numbers are dwindling in the summer heat.

Organizers from some of the nearby "Indivisible" protest groups had boasted in a press release that "hundreds" would be outside Knight's Simi Valley offices to "speak up about the Millions of people losing access to Healthcare."

The group specifically wanted to highlight what it says will be negative effects of a bill to overturn Obamacare. Knight voted for an early version of the measure, which is pending in the Senate.

In reality, only about 50 protesters showed up and braved the low 90s temperatures Thursday for the 3 p.m protest, a largely subdued affair compared to the protests that targeted Knight earlier this spring and summer. Some wore fake bandages and neck braces.

Some in the group seemed driven toward a larger goal, and chatted about voter registration drives scheduled for future weekends at a nearby grocery store that caters to Latino customers.

"We cannot stop protesting," said Jon Cummings, a 51-year-old Westlake Village resident and organizer with an Indivisible group in the Conejo Valley -- outside Knight's district.

Still, he acknowledged that if Democrats want to flip Knight's seat, rallies alone won't do it: "It's one thing to come out and rally, its another thing to do the very hard work of electoral politics."

Knight won reelection by 6% last fall, but because Hillary Clinton was able to beat Donald Trump by about the same margin in Knight’s district, Democrats consider the seat to have prime pickup potential.

Knight has had a busy week in the district. He did not address the protesters Thursday.