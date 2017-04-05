Editorial
Trump's War on Journalism | Part IV
Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.

Read our March archives here.

Congressional elections

Election officials still have more than 13,000 ballots left to process in L.A.'s congressional race

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
81°