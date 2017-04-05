Election officials still have more than 13,000 ballots left to process in L.A.'s congressional race

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Learn more about the two Democrats headed to a June 6 runoff
- Few voters went to the polls Tuesday, with many precincts reporting low turnout
- The state Senate has taken a big step toward passing legislation to protect immigrants.
- There are new rumblings over the gas tax plan to pay for a new transportation bill.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.
Read our March archives here.