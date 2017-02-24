Fear of disruptions prompts heavy security at California GOP convention

Bracing for protests, the California Republican Party is spending thousands of dollars to heighten security at its annual convention that begins Friday.

On the opening day of the three-day event, at least a half-dozen Sacramento police officers and four private security guards milled around the Hyatt Regency and the Convention Center, the two venues where most of the convention events are scheduled to take place. Four patrol cars were parked near the two facilities.

"The security at this convention is unprecedented — even tighter than when we have had presidential candidates attend," said former state party chairman Ron Nehring.

In recent history, the sole time there was a greater show of force was at the party's 2016 gathering in Burlingame because of large, raucous protests prompted by the appearance of then-presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.

In a letter to attendees sent earlier this week, state party officials said this year’s measures were being implemented “in light of the current political climate.”

But in a letter between state party officials, the heavy security was attributed to “strong security concerns” raised by the Sacramento Police Department as well as unrest at recent congressional town halls and rumors of potential protests.

“There is information that a protest is being organized on Friday, and there are rumors of another, more militant, group protesting on Saturday, although that information” is unconfirmed, GOP executive director Cynthia Bryant wrote in an email to state party leaders. “… I do not want to cause a panic or create unnecessary concern, but I also want to make sure that we have taken every appropriate precaution to ensure the safety of our attendees.”

The state party is urging convention-goers not to wear their credentials in public and is not posting information about meeting locations on its website, Bryant wrote.