Former Assemblywoman Susan Bonilla won't run for state insurance commissioner

Former Democratic Assemblywoman Susan Bonilla announced Wednesday that she will not run for state insurance commissioner in 2018 and instead endorsed state Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) for the statewide post.

Bonilla’s announcement came on the same day that Lara’s campaign for insurance commissioner got a boost from endorsements by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León and California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

Bonilla is one of four Democrats who had formed campaign finance committees for possible runs for insurance commissioner.

"I’m pleased to endorse my friend State Senator Ricardo Lara for Insurance Commissioner,” she said in a statement. “ He’s been a warrior for the people of California on a broad spectrum of issues, but particularly when it comes to social and economic justice causes.”

Lara started out his government career as a legislative aide to De León when the leader was in the Assembly, and has been a top lieutenant of his during their service together in the Senate.

"Ricardo Lara embodies the bold, progressive and visionary leadership that we need in our next State Insurance Commissioner,” De León said in a statement, citing Lara’s work for the environment, immigrants and low income residents.

Rendon said the race is important because of uncertainty about California programs stemming from the election of President Trump.

Lara, he said, “has built up a dynamic reputation as a change-maker, a fighter, a coalition-builder and as someone who knows how to create movements that lead to positive and meaningful reforms that improve peoples' lives.”