This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown is in Washington, D.C., this week for a four-day trip amid concerns that President Trump's proposals will hit hard on California. He spoke with reporters after a meeting at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Monday about his measured approach to the Trump administration. On Tuesday, Brown met with members of California's congressional delegation.
- Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger hit President Trump's approval ratings in a video released Tuesday.
- State Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) announced Tuesday that he will run for state insurance commissioner.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.
Former Assemblywoman Cheryl Brown exploring possible rematch for San Bernardino seat
|Christine Mai-Duc