This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislators went to Concord Thursday to tout their transportation package, which they unveiled Wednesday at the state Capitol.
- Senate President pro Tem Kevin de León amended his "sanctuary state" bill Thursday morning to allow law enforcement to notify federal immigration officials about the release of violent felons.
- Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones hosted a community forum on immigration Tuesday, where the guest speaker was the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.
Former Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez's views on the L.A. congressional race he dropped out of
|Christine Mai-Duc
Before he suddenly dropped out of the running citing health reasons, former Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez was widely considered the favorite to replace Xavier Becerra in the 34th Congressional District.
With Pérez out, the race is wide open and isn't likely to be decided Tuesday, when 24 candidates compete in the primary. Instead, the top two vote-getters regardless of party are expected to advance to a June 6 election. (If any one candidate receives more than 50% of the vote Tuesday, it's all over).
Pérez offered his thoughts on the race in an interview published Friday by Politico. Some of his major points:
- Pérez said he thinks state Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez is "significantly ahead of the pack" and will make the runoff.
- A "cluster" of candidates, including Alejandra Campoverdi, Wendy Carrillo, Arturo Carmona, Maria Cabildo and Robert Lee Ahn, are in a close enough race that "any one of them" could advance.
- If Carrillo were to move forward, Perez says, the narrative in the runoff would be about which candidate is more progressive and who's an insider versus an outsider.
- Perez says if he were the front runner, Campoverdi is "the one I'd be most concerned about running against" due to her connections in Washington and her national profile, which could create a "new level of viability."