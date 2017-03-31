Former Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez's views on the L.A. congressional race he dropped out of

Before he suddenly dropped out of the running citing health reasons, former Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez was widely considered the favorite to replace Xavier Becerra in the 34th Congressional District.

With Pérez out, the race is wide open and isn't likely to be decided Tuesday, when 24 candidates compete in the primary. Instead, the top two vote-getters regardless of party are expected to advance to a June 6 election. (If any one candidate receives more than 50% of the vote Tuesday, it's all over).

Pérez offered his thoughts on the race in an interview published Friday by Politico. Some of his major points: