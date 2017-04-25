Rep. Devin Nunes draws a challenger: a Fresno County deputy D.A.

Fresno County Deputy Dist. Atty. Andrew Janz will challenge Rep. Devin Nunes in the 22nd Congressional District.

“I have a strong connection to the area. I think I can be a competitive candidate, I think I have a poll here on what people think is important,” Janz, a 33-year-old Democrat, said in a phone interview.

Nunes, a Republican from Tulare, has gained national notice in recent months in the course of his role as chairman of the House Select Intelligence Committee.

He stepped away from leading the House investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election over accusations that he may have disclosed classified information. Those accusations came after Nunes revealed to reporters that conversations by Trump transition officials may have been inadvertently picked up by U.S. surveillance, and said he met with the source of the information at the White House.

As he stepped down from leading the investigation, he blamed "left wing activists" for causing a "distraction."

Janz seems poised to use Nunes' perceived missteps as he pursues Nunes' seat.

“The congressman is more concerned with defending himself, defending the president, Donald Trump, against all these allegations,” Janz said.

Janz grew up in the Central Valley district in Visalia, returning after college in 2014 to join the Fresno County district attorney's office, where he works in the violent crimes unit.

Janz attended Cal State Stanislaus, earning a bachelor's degree in economics in 2006 and a master's degree in public administration in 2009. He earned a law degree from Southwestern Law School in 2012 and clerked for Nevada 8th Judicial District Court Judge Carolyn Ellsworth. His wife, who is also a native of the district, owns a marriage and family counseling business.

People back in the farming district south of Fresno don't seem too concerned about Nunes' Washington troubles, and Janz will have to fight an uphill battle to unseat him.

Nunes has gotten more than two-thirds of the vote in all but one of his eight congressional elections. In 2016, he beat Democrat Louie Campos with 68.2% of the vote. Republicans hold a significant voter registration advantage in the district, which includes parts of Tulare and Fresno counties.

Janz said he hopes to build support from progressives, moderates and dissatisfied Republicans.

“The bottom line is that the people are frustrated with their representative and they really just want to be heard,” Janz said. “Their feeling right now is that they’re being ignored by their congressman.”