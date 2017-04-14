Republican assemblyman's Modesto office vandalized Thursday night

Police are investigating a Thursday night break-in and vandalism at the Modesto district office of Assemblyman Heath Flora (R-Ripon).

Vandals removed a window at the assemblyman's office and spray-painted a swastika and "SS" outside the building, according to Flora's chief of staff, Dylan Gray. Nothing from the office was stolen.

The Thursday night incident was the latest in a series that has occurred at Flora's Modesto office since he was elected last year. Previously, someone placed a bag with all the material to make a bomb outside the office, and there was an additional bomb threat, Gray said.

"We obviously do not know if these incidents are all connected, but we are not going to be intimidated by these unprovoked acts," Flora said in a Facebook post describing Thursday's incident.

Gray said Assembly sergeants completed a security check on the district office since Thursday night and are recommending that Flora move its location.