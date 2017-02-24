Gov. Jerry Brown proposes speeding up water and flood-protection projects after the winter's big storms

Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday unveiled a $437-million plan for shoring up some of California’s most pressing water and flood-control needs, saying the storms of January and February have made clear the state has substantial needs that have gone unmet for years.

“We have our aging infrastructure and it’s maxed out,” Brown said during a news conference at the state Capitol.

The plan, largely an acceleration of existing plans to fund infrastructure needs, requires approval of the Legislature. In addition, Brown asked President Trump for expedited environmental review of a handful of repair projects, including fixes to the spillway system at the Oroville Dam.

“These liabilities are a serious cloud, and we have to take them seriously,” Brown said.

The governor’s actions come on the heels of a winter storm season that has left thousands of Californians scrambling from fast-moving floods and two incidents — in Oroville and at Lake Don Pedro — of swollen dams forcing emergency releases of water.

The centerpiece of his proposal unveiled on Friday is the acceleration of $387 million in bond borrowing approved by voters in 2014. Those dollars would go primarily to providing new flood protection in the Central Valley and the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. The specific projects have yet to be identified. Brown’s advisors say the goal is to spend the money over a two-year period, instead of previous plans to do so over five years.

Brown took pains to point out that state officials were unlikely to have known what else was needed in places such as Oroville without the real-world test provided by the winter storms.

"There will be problems, we will not live a trouble-free existence,” the governor said.

Even so, Brown admitted the new effort is only a small down payment on the state’s infrastructure to-do list. Officials pegged that long-term price tag at $187 billion, a list that includes deferred maintenance on California highways as well as repairs to local streets and roads.