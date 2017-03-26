Gov. Jerry Brown says California won't 'be running to the courthouse every day' to fight President Trump

The governor's interview, taped on Thursday in Washington, came at the end of a four-day visit where he sought common ground on issues ranging from transportation to disaster relief . Brown also took aim in a visit to Capitol Hill at the now failed Republican healthcare proposal.

"We're going to fight very hard. But we're not going to bring stupid lawsuits or be running to the courthouse every day," Brown said during an appearance Sunday on NBC's "Meet The Press."

With many of his fellow Democrats demanding multiple challenges to President Trump's proposals, Gov. Jerry Brown said this week he will continue to support a more measured approach.

In the interview, Brown acknowledged that he is seeking a different path forward than California's legislative leaders and other Democrats who are aggressively pushing back on a variety of Trump proposals.

"Well, if everything's a lawsuit, yeah, we're in trouble here. I do curb the exuberance on either side," he said.

"People like to escalate. Republicans do that, and Democrats also do that. So I'm there somewhat as the senior statesman now, and I'm going to keep everything on an even keel."

The governor used the national television interview to repeat recent suggestions that California has a number of projects that are ready to go should Trump make good on his promises to fund a major infrastructure effort. But Brown staunchly defended California's acceptance of immigrants, including those who are in the U.S. illegally. He argued that immigration has been a major boon to the state's economy, and invoked the teachings of Christianity to criticize Trump and his fellow Republicans.

"Trump's supposed to be Mr. Religious Fellow, and I thought we've got to treat 'the least of these' as we would treat the Lord," said Brown, who trained to become a Jesuit priest in his youth. "So I hope he would reconnect with some of these conservative evangelicals, and they'll tell him that these are human beings, they're children of God. They should be treated that way."

The program's host, Chuck Todd, asked Brown whether he could offer national leadership for Democrats in the Trump era. The governor, who ran unsuccessfully for president three times, said he was willing to speak out in any way he could be helpful.

Following last week's historic defeat of a bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, Brown also offered Trump advice on how to help the economically struggling states whose voters put him in the White House.

"It's going to take some income support from the federal government," the governor said. "It's going to take health care. It's going to take the kind of programs that the Republican Party traditionally doesn't like. So here's the dilemma. Yes, Obama was not able to help those people in the way they felt they had a right to. But Mr. Trump, now the burden is on you. And you better figure it out, or you're not going to be there again."