Former California legislator Henry Perea will lobby for the oil industry in Sacramento

As lawmakers debate the future of California's climate policies, the oil industry is boosting its lobbying firepower with a former Democratic assemblyman from Fresno who has bedeviled environmentalists in the past.

Henry Perea resigned his Assembly seat to work for a pharmaceutical group. Now he's jumping to the Western States Petroleum Assn. as a senior vice president, a role he's scheduled to start on May 1.

“Henry brings us unique expertise," said a statement from Catherine Reheis-Boyd, the association's president. "He understands our state, our industry and how smart public policy can ensure California’s continued leadership in environmental protections while maintaining a diverse, vibrant economy.”

While serving in the Assembly, Perea led the so-called moderate caucus of business-friendly Democrats. He played a key role in stalling 2015 legislation that would have created tough new targets for reducing oil consumption.

Environmentalists have made progress since then, successfully pushing through legislation to lower greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Now these issues are being debated again as lawmakers consider whether to extend the state's cap-and-trade program, which is intended to provide a financial incentive to reduce emissions.

The oil industry supports extending the program, but it's working to ensure favorable terms and to loosen the state's other regulatory plans.