House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy comes out against California's cap-and-trade plan

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown testified before a state Senate committee Thursday to make a plea for a proposal to extend California's cap-and-trade program.
- We examine what Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra may do about President Trump's immigration policy
- Brown and Democratic leaders revealed a cap-and-trade deal, but a planned Thursday vote was pushed to Monday as negotiations continue
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.