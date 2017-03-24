L.A.'s GOP congressman: 'It is hard to find a consensus on something that impacts more than 1/6th of our economy'

A handful of California Republicans had declined to take a position on the House GOP's healthcare bill, and now they won't have to.

Rep. Steve Knight (R-Palmdale), the only Republican who represents L.A. County, said he was conflicted up until the vote on the bill was canceled on Friday afternoon.

“In the past two weeks my colleagues worked to build a consensus on how best to repair our flawed healthcare system and build a patient-centered system that works for the American people," Knight said in a statement after the vote. "We learned that it is hard to find a consensus on something that impacts more than 1/6th of our economy and the lives of almost every American."

Saying they didn't have enough votes to pass it, House Republican leaders canceled a vote on their health care bill minutes before vulnerable Republican members like Knight would have had to vote on the effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Knight's district is among seven Republican districts being targeted by Democrats in 2018, and several of the members who represent those districts never took a stance on the bill, saying they were worried about the effects on their districts and were still hearing from constituents.

Experts estimated millions of Californians would have lost insurance under the bill.

Just two of the targeted members, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) and Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine), said they would vote for the bill.

Walters had no comment after the bill was pulled, but the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee came out swinging, with committee spokesperson Evan Lukaske saying, "Walters now owns this until election day.”

Other targeted members seemed to brush off President Trump's plan to "let Obamacare go its way for a little while."

Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford), who didn't take a stance on the bill, said afterward Congress needs to keep working on healthcare.

"Congress must come together to enact legislation to stabilize our healthcare market, reduce federal spending, and ensure we are able to maintain access to healthcare for America’s most vulnerable populations. Any potential solution must be thoughtfully considered," he said in a statement.

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) flirted with voting against the bill, saying he was "not yet prepared" to support it, but never committed either way.

"The [GOP bill] was an imperfect approach and I believe that we can do better," he said in a statement. "We will go back to the drawing board and get this right for each and every American concerned with high costs in their health care and ever-dwindling choices and access to care."