In California's climate negotiations, Assembly GOP seeks check on cap-and-trade spending

A proposal introduced Friday evening by Assembly GOP Leader Chad Mayes (R-Yucca Valley) could give the minority party more say in spending money generated by the state's signature climate policy, cap and trade.

The measure would effectively create a midway check-in point for doling out cap-and-trade cash. Usually, allocating the revenues raised by the program's auctions only requires a majority vote.

Under this legislation, that spending would have to have to clear a higher threshold — a two-thirds vote — for money generated by auctions starting in 2024. The supermajority hurdle would only need to be cleared once before returning to the standard requirement for a majority vote.

The development means Republicans are working to ensure they have a role in haggling over how to spend the money.

The proposal is a constitutional amendment, which would require approval by voters in June 2018.

Mayes' office did not comment on the measure, and it is unclear if it will be sufficient to secure crucial GOP votes for a proposal to reauthorize the cap-and-trade system. But the bill's appearance late Friday, after a week Gov. Jerry Brown spent courting Republicans, underscores the breakneck negotiations still occurring as the governor presses for a Monday vote on his reauthorization legislation.