- Gov. Jerry Brown testified before a state Senate committee Thursday to make a plea for a proposal to extend California's cap-and-trade program.
- We examine what Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra may do about President Trump's immigration policy
- Brown and Democratic leaders revealed a cap-and-trade deal, but a planned Thursday vote was pushed to Monday as negotiations continue
Darrell Issa raises nearly $500,000 for 2018 reelection campaign
|Sarah D. Wire
Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) will report raising $455,207 for his reelection campaign in the last three months, according to his campaign.
Issa won reelection by a razor-thin margin last November and is one of the Democrats' top targets in 2018. The three Democrats who have filed to run against him had not yet submitted their quarterly fundraising reports, which are due Saturday.
Issa had $671,529 on hand as of June 30, according to his campaign.