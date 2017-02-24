Conflict or cooperation with President Trump? Gov. Jerry Brown sees an opportunity for both

Gov. Jerry Brown's press conference on Friday wasn't just a chance to talk about the problems plaguing an increasingly soggy California. It was also a window into the complicated dance between the governor and and President Trump.

Brown leads one of the country's most diverse and Democratic states, with a large population of immigrants in the U.S. illegally who have concerns about the new president. He also has sharp disagreements with Trump on climate change, which the governor views as an existential threat.

But Brown is also counting on help from Washington on other issues, such as financing the bullet train from Los Angeles to San Francisco. On Friday he asked Trump to expedite environmental reviews for repairs to the Oroville Dam spillway, as well as several other highway and public transit projects.

"I welcome the opportunity to work with you in improving America's infrastructure," Brown wrote.

It's a different tone than has been struck by top Democrats in the state Legislature, who have clamored for high-profile opportunities to denounce Trump and use state law to block his agenda here.

Asked if he was concerned about adversarial relationships jeopardizing access to federal help, Brown said he was seeking the right balance.

“We have to walk a very thoughtful line here, seeking help that we need, but also calling attention to those things we object to, and fighting vigorously when required," he said.

Brown said he would handle the relationship with Washington "in very discrete, sequential steps, based on the needs of the hour."

Trump has talked about a potential $1-trillion plan for nationwide spending on infrastructure. With roughly one-eighth of the country's population, Brown said California should get a proportional amount of the money.