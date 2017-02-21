California Senate leader Kevin de León on Tuesday said the Trump administration was downplaying its directive on immigrants targeted for removal from the country , which he said signaled the beginning of mass deportations.

"They are right: the law is the law," he told CNN anchor Erin Burnett Tuesday. "But the reality is this — that it has never been the custom and practice to go after mothers and fathers, hardworking, law-abiding, tax-paying residents."

He said new enforcement policies were an "extraordinary departure" from those of the previous administration, when the main focus was on criminal felons.

"I think they are speaking out of two sides of their mouth," he said of the federal government. "On one end they are really pushing the narrative of the criminal felon, the murderer, but at the same time they have really broadened the criteria to include, without a doubt, nannies, housekeepers, busboys."