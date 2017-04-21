L.A.'s congressional candidates spent a lot of cash in the final days of the primary campaign

Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez, left, and Robert Lee Ahn, right, spent a lot of their money in the final days of the primary campaign.

Nearly half of the money spent by all congressional candidates in the primary election to replace Xavier Becerra was unleashed in the final weeks of the campaign.

From March 16 to March 31, the 24 candidates in the 34th Congressional District race spent $1,285,800, or 44% of the total spent overall in the race so far. The final three days before the April 4 election are not covered in the most recent campaign finance reports.

Robert Lee Ahn and Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez, two Democrats who beat the crowded field to advance to a June runoff, spent a large share of that.

Ahn dropped about $405,000 in the last two weeks of March alone, spending about three quarters of it on the mailers and potholders that filled voters' mailboxes throughout the campaign.

Gomez spent much less over the same period: $175,500, and $115,100 of that went to printing and mailers.

In the final weeks of the campaign, Ahn raked in $188,100 in donations compared with Gomez's haul of $89,500.