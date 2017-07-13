TELEVISION
California in Congress
Reporting from Washington

LAPD Chief Charlie Beck tells Senate Democrats 'all of us are less safe' with more aggressive immigration enforcement

Sarah D. Wire

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck told Democratic senators Thursday that increased random enforcement of immigration laws has caused fewer people to call 911, report crimes, and come forward as witnesses.

"It makes all of us less safe when that social contract we have between each other breaks down, and that's what this does," Beck said.

California's Sen. Kamala Harris invited Beck to Senate Democrats' weekly lunch to present his perspective as the police chief of a large city where many immigrants live.

"He knows how these policies impact real human beings and it was so important that his voice be heard among leaders of policy in this country," Harris said.

Latest updates

