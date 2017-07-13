This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- We examine what Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra may do about President Trump's immigration policy
- Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic leaders revealed a cap-and-trade deal, but a planned Thursday vote was pushed to Monday as negotiations continue
- Jimmy Gomez joined Congress on Tuesday after an extended delay. Here's why that makes extending California's cap-and-trade program more difficult.
LAPD Chief Charlie Beck tells Senate Democrats 'all of us are less safe' with more aggressive immigration enforcement
|Sarah D. Wire
Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck told Democratic senators Thursday that increased random enforcement of immigration laws has caused fewer people to call 911, report crimes, and come forward as witnesses.
"It makes all of us less safe when that social contract we have between each other breaks down, and that's what this does," Beck said.
California's Sen. Kamala Harris invited Beck to Senate Democrats' weekly lunch to present his perspective as the police chief of a large city where many immigrants live.
"He knows how these policies impact real human beings and it was so important that his voice be heard among leaders of policy in this country," Harris said.