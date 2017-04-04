This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- See live election results and follow along with us as votes are tallied
- Few voters went to the polls Tuesday, with many precincts reporting low turnout
- The state Senate has taken a big step toward passing legislation to protect immigrants.
- There are new rumblings over the gas tax plan to pay for a new transportation bill.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.
Read our March archives here.
Last-minute voter in Mt. Washington jokes he's the only Republican 'for a hundred miles'
|Javier Panzar
Last-minute voters trickled into a polling place at Mt. Washington Elementary School Tuesday night to cast their votes in the race to represent California's 34th Congressional District.
Steve Brown, a 62-year-old, semi-retired business consultant, joked as he was leaving that he was the only Republican voter "for a hundred miles."
He said he voted for Steven Mac, who like Brown is a military veteran. Brown said he personally leans progressive on social issues, but is more conservative when it comes to international issues. He said liked that Mac, who served as a U.S. Army JAG officer, spent time in Iraq. He noted that Mac, a Los Angeles County prosecutor, was the only candidate to knock on his door.
"He has a really good demeanor about him," Brown said.
Eddie Rosas, 42, and Jasmin Thomson, 34, said they both decided on Wendy Carrillo after studying the candidates' campaign videos.
Rosas, an animator, said Carrillo, an activist and journalist, didn't strike him as a typical politician.
"She just seemed a little more humble, a little more honest," he said.