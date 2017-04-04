Last-minute voter in Mt. Washington jokes he's the only Republican 'for a hundred miles'

Last-minute voters trickled into a polling place at Mt. Washington Elementary School Tuesday night to cast their votes in the race to represent California's 34th Congressional District.

Steve Brown, a 62-year-old, semi-retired business consultant, joked as he was leaving that he was the only Republican voter "for a hundred miles."

He said he voted for Steven Mac, who like Brown is a military veteran. Brown said he personally leans progressive on social issues, but is more conservative when it comes to international issues. He said liked that Mac, who served as a U.S. Army JAG officer, spent time in Iraq. He noted that Mac, a Los Angeles County prosecutor, was the only candidate to knock on his door.

"He has a really good demeanor about him," Brown said.

Eddie Rosas, 42, and Jasmin Thomson, 34, said they both decided on Wendy Carrillo after studying the candidates' campaign videos.

Rosas, an animator, said Carrillo, an activist and journalist, didn't strike him as a typical politician.

"She just seemed a little more humble, a little more honest," he said.