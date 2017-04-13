New prison parole overhaul guidelines win initial approval from California state regulators

California state regulators have given their initial approval to a new set of guidelines that expand the credits inmates can earn for demonstrating good behavior and completing rehabilitation programs behind bars.

The regulations are the first step to overhauling the prison parole system under the widely debated Proposition 57, which is expected to cut the statewide prison population by 9,500 inmates over the next four years.

Under the new rules, inmates will be able to trim their sentences for earning a high school diploma or college degree and successfully completing work skills and self-help programs.

They are now in temporary effect over the next 160 days, during which the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation will undertake a public comment period. With the initial approval, changes to the credit system are on track to begin incrementally as early as May 1. Final approval is expected in the fall.