Newsom, Villaraigosa and Garcetti all appear at L.A.'s Armenian march

Two California gubernatorial candidates and one potential candidate joined the tens of thousands expected to march and rally Monday in Los Angeles to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian genocide.

Candidates Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa marched with fellow Democrat ​​​​​​L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, who hasn't ruled out a run for the office.

