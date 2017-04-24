This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Sen. Ted Cruz popped up in Orange County this week.
- Here's how much the candidates spent for each vote in L.A.'s congressional primary.
- Feinstein indicates she's waiting for family health issues to resolve before announcing 2018 plans.
- Here's the latest on the saga unfolding at the state Board of Equalization.
Newsom, Villaraigosa and Garcetti all appear at L.A.'s Armenian march
Two California gubernatorial candidates and one potential candidate joined the tens of thousands expected to march and rally Monday in Los Angeles to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian genocide.
Candidates Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa marched with fellow Democrat L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, who hasn't ruled out a run for the office.
Here's everything you need to know about who's running for California governor and who's still on the fence.