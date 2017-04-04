Editorial
Editorial: Trump’s authoritarian vision
Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.

Read our March archives here.

Congressional elections

Reports of no lines, mostly empty polling places on election day for L.A.'s congressional race

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
65°