Nothing to do but wait for results in California's special congressional election

Supporters of Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez's congressional bid crammed into an office off York Boulevard in Highland Park and were treated to pupusas and tamales while pop songs blared over a speaker.

Anabel Cuevas, 26, a political science major at Cal State L.A. and volunteer for the Gomez campaign, leaned on a table and looked over at a nearby wall where election results were being projected.

She volunteered for Hillary Clinton last fall and said Gomez was a regular fixture at the local campaign offices. Cuevas phone banked for him the last few weeks.

With just a handful of precincts reporting results, Gomez was in second place with just over 26% of the vote. A runoff election on June 6 seems likely.

"It looks like I'll have to be knocking on some doors now," she said. "I'll have to get my Nike Cortez out."

Gomez walked in around 9 p.m. to applause, and posed for photos with Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo.