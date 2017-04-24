Orange County Republican Rep. Ed Royce picks up a 2018 challenger

A former chemistry professor will challenge longtime Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton) — one of the seven Republican members of Congress in California whom the Democratic party has said it will target for defeat in the 2018 midterm elections.

Phil Janowicz, a former chemistry professor at Cal State Fullerton who now runs a education consulting firm, is a first-time candidate. He'll start his campaign Tuesday.

“People have become disgusted by the current state of our politics in Washington, D.C. Partisanship and gridlock, never-ending conflict, and promises to ‘drain the swamp’ that are broken as quickly as they are made," he said in a statement. "Our country and our communities deserve better."

Royce was first elected in 1992 and is the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Democrats are targeting the district — which mostly composes voters in north Orange County but also includes Diamond Bar and Chino — in part because because Hillary Clinton took 51.5% of the vote there compared with Trump's 42.9%.

But Royce was easily reelected with 57% of the vote. He starts off at a significant advantage beyond seniority: He has $2.8 million tucked away for his next campaign.

Just over 36% of registered voters in the district are Republicans while 34.37% are Democrats and about a quarter list no party preference.

Democrats are sending national operatives to Orange County to help win seats in the traditionally Republican stronghold.

The president's party typically loses seats in midterm elections, and Democrats are working to tie Republican members of Congress to the president in the hopes of winning the House.

Janowicz is already trying to tie Royce to Trump, accusing Royce of voting "in lock-step with Trump 96% of the time," seemingly referring to the score the website FiveThirtyEight has assigned members of Congress based on how often they vote in line with Trump's positions.

Janowicz, who lives in Buena Park with his wife, Angela, is among several new candidates with science backgrounds who are entering the political arena on the heels of President Trump's victory.

He was at a candidate training run by the nonprofit political advocacy group 314 Action in Washington, D.C., last week, according to his campaign consultant Jason Mills. The group is also assisting a candidate running against Rep. Steve Knight (R-Palmdale).