This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown asked President Trump on Monday to declare a federal disaster in the wake of the Oroville Dam emergency, and cast doubt on the president viewing the request in political terms .
- Pointing out the unpopularity of Congress, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger launched an effort on Tuesday in support of overhauling redistricting rules in states across the nation.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast
Progressive group calls for Rep. Devin Nunes to resign post over comments about Trump's former national security advisor
|Sarah D. Wire
A California progressive group says it will demand Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) step down as chairman of the House Select Intelligence Committee during a protest at his Clovis office Wednesday.
The Los Angeles-based Courage Campaign in a news release criticized comments Nunes made Tuesday that the committee won't investigate conversations between former national security advisor Michael Flynn and President Trump. Local activists and constituents affiliated with the group plan to protest outside Nunes' office.
Flynn resigned late Monday after news outlets reported that he had misled administration officials about the content of conversations he had with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. before Trump took office.
Before Flynn resigned, Nunes said, "It just seems like there's a lot of nothing there." Afterward, Nunes said he wanted to know why the FBI was recording a then-private citizen's phone calls.
Nunes and the ranking Democrat on the committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), announced last month that the committee would investigate Russian attempts to influence the 2016 elections, and communications between the Trump campaign and Russia.