Protesters seek out California's Republican members of Congress at their homes

From left, Doryce Caballero, 59, Dwyn Valdriz, 35, and Carole Lynn Valdriz, 35, take part in a candlelight vigil in Lancaster.

A couple of dozen activists came out to a suburban cul-de-sac in Lancaster on Thursday night, planning to hold a candlelight vigil outside Rep. Steve Knight's house, part of a statewide effort targeting seven GOP representatives .

The protesters were there in large part to demand a town hall meeting with Knight to discuss the Trump administration's immigration and healthcare policies.

A problem quickly emerged as protesters neared a home they believed belonged to Knight: Two neighbors said the congressman and his family moved out in the last few months.

Minutes later, a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy asked the protesters to get off the home's driveway, and the activists shuffled back to their cars.

Lilia Galindo, who hosts a bilingual radio show in the Antelope Valley aimed at the region's growing Latino population, said she was frustrated Knight had not had a town hall since the election.

"He shouldn't be afraid of us," she said. "He should meet with us."

About 200 people held a similar demonstration outside Rep. Darrell Issa's home in Vista, north of San Diego. He was at another event, but his staff handed out cookies.

Darren Parker, a local civil rights activist and the chair of the state Democratic Party's African American Caucus, said organizers with the Service Employees International Union believed Knight lived at the Lancaster house.

Despite that, Parker said, there was still merit in the protesters bringing their message to Knight's former community.

"There is so much uncertainty and fear for what is coming next," he said.