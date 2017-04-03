Dozens of advocates, lawyers and community members gathered on opposite sides of the state Capitol on Monday to rally in support of bills to protect immigrants and reform the bail system across the state.

Cumbia music blared at the start of the event organized by the Service Employees International Union near the Capitol rose garden. Attendees said they planned to lobby for bills they said would counter the effects of the Trump administration's expanded deportation orders.

Among the measures they plan to lobby for is a sanctuary state bill that was filed by Senate leader Kevin de León. It would prohibit law enforcement agencies from using resources for immigration enforcement. Another bill by Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco) would ban workplace raids.

On the opposite end of the Capitol, a rally organized by the American Civil Liberties Union of California focused on De León's sanctuary state bill and legislation to reform the bail system.