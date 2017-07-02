Rep. Brad Sherman speaks at Trump impeachment march in Los Angeles

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Porter Ranch) was among the speakers at an anti-President Trump rally attended by thousands in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday after a march calling for the president's impeachment.

"We have to act now to protect our country from abuse of power and impulsive, ignorant incompetence," Sherman told the crowd near City Hall. The crowd cheered and began chanting, “Lock him up.”

The San Fernando Valley lawmaker has put himself at odds with House Democratic leaders by drafting and circulating articles of impeachment, accusing Trump of trying to thwart the FBI’s investigation into Flynn.