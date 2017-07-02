Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.

California in Congress

Rep. Brad Sherman speaks at Trump impeachment march in Los Angeles

Laura Nelson and
Tony Barboza
Demonstrators calling for President Trump's impeachment gather in downtown L.A. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Demonstrators calling for President Trump's impeachment gather in downtown L.A. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Porter Ranch) was among the speakers at an anti-President Trump rally attended by thousands in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday after a march calling for the president's impeachment.

"We have to act now to protect our country from abuse of power and impulsive, ignorant incompetence," Sherman told the crowd near City Hall. The crowd cheered and began chanting, “Lock him up.”

The San Fernando Valley lawmaker has put himself at odds with House Democratic leaders by drafting and circulating articles of impeachment, accusing Trump of trying to thwart the FBI’s investigation into Flynn.

Read more

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
76°