This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Republican San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said he will serve out his full term instead of run for governor in 2018.
- California lawmakers have tried for 50 years to stem the state's housing crisis. Here's why they've failed.
- Gov. Jerry Brown acted Tuesday to break up the scandal-plagued state Board of Equalization.
- Progressive activists are angry with Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon who shelved a proposal to creates a single-payer healthcare system in California, calling it "woefully incomplete."
Rep. Brad Sherman speaks at Trump impeachment march in Los Angeles
|Laura Nelson and Tony Barboza
Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Porter Ranch) was among the speakers at an anti-President Trump rally attended by thousands in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday after a march calling for the president's impeachment.
"We have to act now to protect our country from abuse of power and impulsive, ignorant incompetence," Sherman told the crowd near City Hall. The crowd cheered and began chanting, “Lock him up.”
The San Fernando Valley lawmaker has put himself at odds with House Democratic leaders by drafting and circulating articles of impeachment, accusing Trump of trying to thwart the FBI’s investigation into Flynn.